Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEED opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

