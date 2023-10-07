Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 152,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.