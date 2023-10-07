OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KIDS. Truist Financial cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.
OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 1.9 %
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at $591,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
