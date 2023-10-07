PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

