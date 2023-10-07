PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,593 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

PCAR opened at $87.48 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

