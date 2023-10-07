PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

