Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 254 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.24 on Friday, reaching $266.04. 2,293,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.