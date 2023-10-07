Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $467,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

