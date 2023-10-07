Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 3,689 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 92,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.12. 660,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

