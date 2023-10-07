Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 7,006 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. 15,391,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,919,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.