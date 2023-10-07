Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PCRX opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 221.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.