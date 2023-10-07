Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised Pacira BioSciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.