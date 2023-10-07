Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PANW. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.2 %

PANW opened at $246.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.81. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

