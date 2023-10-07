Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 148,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 92,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Pan Global Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

Further Reading

