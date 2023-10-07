Parker Investment Management LLC Has $78.94 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 12.7% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $78,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 176.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,452.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 43,468 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $364.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.94. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

