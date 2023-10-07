Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Insider Timothy E. Rogan Sells 9,260 Shares

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

