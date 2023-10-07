PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Shares Down 5.8%

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 183,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 825,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

PaxMedica Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PaxMedica Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PaxMedica during the second quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

Featured Articles

