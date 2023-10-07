Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYCR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $24.23 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 51,827 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth $1,202,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

