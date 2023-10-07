PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

PDFS stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.30 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $102,836.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

