Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $462.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $57.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $75,154.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,520.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.