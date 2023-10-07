Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.61 million. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,164 shares of company stock valued at $202,573. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

