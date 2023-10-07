Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.00

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.35), with a volume of 118258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.37).

Pennant International Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.29.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

