Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFIS opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $283.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $25.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

About Peoples Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

