Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.75

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 42144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

Perdoceo Education last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,400 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $147,654.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,388 over the last 90 days. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 44.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

