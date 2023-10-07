Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

