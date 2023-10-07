Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PERI. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Perion Network stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Perion Network by 27.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Perion Network by 5.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perion Network by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perion Network by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

