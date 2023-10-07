PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGTI

PGT Innovations Price Performance

PGT Innovations stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.95 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $68,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,339,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,893,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $68,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,339,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,893,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,550. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,648,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,712,000 after buying an additional 118,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after buying an additional 55,146 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.