Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $516.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

