Pickering Energy Partners Initiates Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.49. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,921.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $420,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,921.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,014. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.