Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Raised to $87.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

