Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $10.13 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.