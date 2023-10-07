Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $10.13 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

