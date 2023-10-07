Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 140.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pixelworks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

