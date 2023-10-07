Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Shares Down 31.5%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 31.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Several analysts have issued reports on PYTCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Playtech from GBX 697 ($8.42) to GBX 734 ($8.87) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Playtech from GBX 630 ($7.62) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd.
Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.
