Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $12.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLUG. Roth Capital cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 359.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,865,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after buying an additional 1,459,751 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.