Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

PLBC stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

