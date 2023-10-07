POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut POINT Biopharma Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on POINT Biopharma Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.22. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Amundi acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

