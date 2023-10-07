Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Critical Analysis

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) and Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Ponce Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Ponce Financial Group -21.69% -3.53% -0.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

45.6% of Ponce Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Ponce Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Ponce Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ponce Financial Group $89.17 million 2.09 -$30.00 million ($1.03) -7.66

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ponce Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Ponce Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ponce Financial Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ponce Financial Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, which includes one-to-four family investor-owned and owner-occupied residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential property, construction and land, commercial and industrial, business, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York.

