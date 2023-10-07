Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

POOL stock opened at $336.12 on Thursday. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

