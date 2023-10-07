Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPDBU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 355,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 169.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

