Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 177,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 259,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Power Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$49.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

