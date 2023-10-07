Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.68 on November 24th

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of PHP opened at GBX 91.25 ($1.10) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 88.25 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.50 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4,562.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30.
