Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.51

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 29840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRME shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

