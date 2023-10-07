Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Shares of COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

