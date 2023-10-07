Prometeus (PROM) Market Cap Achieves $78.34 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00014552 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $78.34 million and $628,619.18 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

