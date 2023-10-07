ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.27% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $146,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.