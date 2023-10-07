ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.98

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.98 and traded as high as $53.26. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 900,090 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 30.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.
