Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 199.41% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Further Reading

