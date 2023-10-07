PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) to Issue $0.67 Dividend

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6691 per share on Wednesday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
