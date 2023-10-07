PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) to Issue $0.67 Dividend

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6691 per share on Wednesday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation.

