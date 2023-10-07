PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Up 2.5%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 41,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 845,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

