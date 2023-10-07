Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $254.87 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.28.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

